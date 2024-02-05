News at a Glance

Fire breaks out in a godown of DEMU Shed

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in a godown at DEMU Shed in the Railway Junction area in Siliguri. Railway goods worth lakhs of rupees were burnt in the blaze on Sunday midnight. Railway officials noticed the matter on Monday morning. They visited the area along with RPF officials. There were filters, some furniture and other items in that godown which was gutted. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Youth stabbed during a fight between two groups

Siliguri: A youth was stabbed during a fight between two groups. The youth is undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). The incident happened on Sunday night at Ganga Nagar area in ward number 5 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The injured youth has been identified as Bijay Sahani, a resident of ward number 5. Bijay said that a youth namely Akash Mahato stabbed him with a sharp knife on his back. Khalpara police has started a search for Akash. The clash started over some personal issues.