News at a Glance

Leopard strikes panic in Matiali

JALPAIGURI: On Sunday night, a leopard seized a goat that was tethered in a residence in the Bhaveshwar Para area of Dakshin Dhupjhora in the Matiali block. The incident has instilled panic in the vicinity. Anil Roy, a local resident with several goats, noticed one missing on Monday morning. The telltale signs of the leopard’s claw marks at the site left little doubt about what had transpired.

Elephant go on rampage in Chalsa Golai

JALPAIGURI: Elephants caused havoc in Chalsa Golai, Matiali block, on Sunday night, destroying banana and betel nut orchards, along with shop houses. The forest staff from Khunia Squared responded swiftly, using firecrackers to drive the elephants back into Chapramari forest. Two elephants, emerging from Chapramari, had entered the area, breaking fences and causing damage. Samir Das’s shop and Indrajit Sahani’s banana and betel nut plantations fell victim to the rampage. The forest staff intervened on

receiving information.