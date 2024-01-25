News at a Glance

2 unnatural deaths in BARGHARIA

Jalpaiguri: Baragharia GP in Dhupguri was a witness to two unnatural deaths. Vegetable vendor Kanu Sarkar (45) who was missing since Wednesday was found dead hanging from a tree near his house. In another incident, Rupali Sarkar (25), a housewife, was found hanging in her house.

WOMAN JUMPS OFF FLYOVER, Critical

Siliguri: A woman jumped off the flyover at Kamrangaguri near Uttarkanya on Thursday. The woman has been identified as Supriya Roy (26). According to eyewitnesses, an altercation took place between Supriya and her husband Pradeep Dey on the flyover. Suddenly, she jumped off the flyover. Her husband and locals rushed her to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.