News at a Glance

Woman killed by elephant

JALPAIGURI: A woman lost her life on Wednesday when attacked by an elephant while collecting firewood in the Baradighi Beat Forest of Matiali Block. The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Mahali (43), had ventured into the forest to gather dry wood.

Man dies in road accident

Siliguri: A man died in a road accident at Satbhaiya More area on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Shushanta Chowdhury (35 years). He was staying in a rented house in Siliguri and was an employee of a private company.

Fire breaks out in Sahudangi Crematorium, none injured

Siliguri: A fire broke out in the furnace of Sahudangi Crematorium adjacent to Siliguri on Tuesday. An explosion occurred in the pipe of the furnace. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported.

Elderly woman falls victim to leopard attack in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: An elderly woman, Rylo Minz (65), fell victim to a leopard attack while in the tea garden bushes for a nature call on Wednesday in Dalgaon Tea Garden’s Gari Line area, Alipurduar. Despite neighbours rushing to her aid upon hearing screams, they were unable to save her. Rylo Minz was declared dead upon arrival at Birpara State General Hospital.