News at a Glance

Youth held for molesting minor

SILIGURI: A youth was arrested for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old school girl. The accused has been identified as Sujit Das alias Devakar (33), a resident of Panchkelguri South Colony under NJP police station. The incident happened on Wednesday evening when the minor was returning to her home from school. The accused was produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.

Retired cop held with musk of giant flying squirrel worth Rs 3 cr

SILIGURI: Foresters of Bagdogra Forest Range arrested a retired officer of Sikkim Police with deer musk and hide of a giant flying squirrel from Shiv Mandir area in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Danny Bhutia (63), a resident of Tadong, Sikkim. He is a retired police officer of Sikkim police. The market value of seized items was reportedly about Rs 3 crore.

Alipurduar: E-rickshaw collides with bison, Two injured

ALIPURDUAR: An e-rickshaw driver and a vegetable seller sustained severe injuries in a collision with a bison on Asian Highway 48, near Jaldapara North Range between Holong and Torsha bridges on Thursday. The collision resulted in the crushing impact on the e-rickshaw. Tutun Das, the e-rickshaw driver, and Akhil Das, the vegetable seller, were en route to a weekly market at the time of the incident.