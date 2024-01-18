News at a Glance

Body found floating in Sagardighi



COOCH BEHAR: The body of a man was found floating in Cooch Behar’s Sagardighi on Wednesday morning. Morning-walkers spotted the body in the water and alerted the police. Officers from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station hurried to the scene, recovered the corpse, and transported it to MJN Medical College Hospital Cooch Behar for post mortem examination. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Sanjib Kumar Dev (40). Although his residence was in the Balrampur area of Cooch Behar district, he was residing in the New Bazar area of Cooch Behar town.

Pundibari Police dismantle 50 bighas of opium cultivation

COOCH BEHAR: Pundibari Police in Cooch Behar acted against illicit opium cultivation, destroying around 50 bighas in Haripur Char based on

information from sources. During Wednesday’s raid, a specialised police team destroyed the opium crops. No arrests were made. Persistent illegal opium

cultivation prompted ongoing police operations in the region. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the District Superintendent of Police, stated: “The police have actively targeted marijuana and opium. This time we eradicated about 50 bighas of opium cultivation in Haripur Char, Pundibari Police Station area.”