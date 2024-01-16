News at a Glance

Minor girl stabbed by youth

Malda: After being rejected, a youth, Ujjwal Mandal (20) of Aat Mile area under Malda Police Station stabbed and severely wounded a class 8 girl. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday. The locals took the injured girl to the local hospital. The youth managed to flee from the spot. The girl was later moved to Malda Medical College and Hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

Fire breaks out at Darj Chowrasta

Darjeeling: A fire broke out in the woods below Darjeeling Chowrasta, near the Central School for Tibetans at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday . Timely intervention of the fire brigade managed to ward off a major catastrophe. “Our patrolling party got news of the fire and immediately called the fire brigade. We ask all not to smoke in the Chowrasta area and throw cigarette stubs,” stated ASI Ramchandra.

BSF’s Jalpaiguri sector nabs 14 with 240 buffaloes

JALPAIGURI: The Jalpaiguri sector of the BSF apprehended 14 individuals for their involvement in illegal cattle smuggling and successfully rescued 240 buffaloes. On Monday night, a specialised team from the 40th Battalion of BSF intercepted five trucks at the Panikouri toll plaza area, originating from the Fatapukur region of National Highway 31.