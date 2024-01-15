News at a Glance

Two teens die in road accident

Siliguri: Two teenagers died in a road accident in Farabari area under Binnaguri Gram Panchayat in Rajganj on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Subha Barman (15) and Santiel Pahariya (13). Subha was a resident of Velki Para area in Rajganj and Santiel was a resident of Nepali Basti near Farabari. On Sunday night, there was a family function at Subha’s house. He had gone to Nepali Basti on his motorbike to pick up Santiel for the function. On the way back, he suddenly lost control and rammed into a tree. Both were declared dead when they were brought to Siliguri District Hospital.

Child drowns in pond while playing

BALURGHAT: A two-and-a-half-year-old child drowned in a pond next to his house while playing, in Gangarampur Block on Monday. The child was identified as Nabil Mian. He was rushed to Gangarampur Super-Specialty Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

One injured in elephant attack

ALIPURDUAR: Sufal Hasda (55) sustained injuries in an elephant attack while cycling home on Sunday. The incident occurred around 8 pm in the Panbari area of Rajabhatkhawa East Range within the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Following the serious injuries, Sufal was rescued by Forest department personnel and promptly transported to Alipurduar District Hospital for medical treatment.

Jalpaiguri Ananda Chandra College hosts Science and Technology Congress

JALPAIGURI: Jalpaiguri Ananda Chandra College initiated a two-day Science and Technology Congress, backed by state government funding, to promote scientific interest among students. Former Birla Planetarium Director, Deviprasad Duari, graced the occasion. Dr Debashis Das, the college principal, underscored the congress’s goal of applying science and technology for societal welfare, with outstanding participants advancing to the state level. The event was inaugurated by Pushpak Kumar Roy, Additional District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

Two arrested with brown sugar

Siliguri: The cops of Naxalbari Police Station arrested two men with 204 grams of brown sugar near Lalpool area of Naxalbari on Sunday night. The accused were identified as Md. Aslam and Md. Ajahar, both residents of Totaramjyot.