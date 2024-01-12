News at a Glance

Body retrieved from Mahananda

Malda: The body of a man with his throat slit was retrieved from the Mahananda River at Gayeshpur area under English Bazar Police Station on Friday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be revealed. In another incident, Saddam Shaikh (22), resident of Jalalpur, died after coming under a loaded truck at Bandhapukur area on Friday morning. The truck was going to Bihar. The police seized the truck.

Two bodies recovered in Siliguri

Siliguri: The body of a man was found hanging inside his house at Mangal Singh Jyot in Naxalbari on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Laudha Onrao (59 years), a resident of Mangalsingh Tea Estate in Hatighisa. In another incident, the unidentified body of a man was recovered from a pond near Chandmuni Tea Garden area in Matigara.

Man shot on his way home

Cooch Behar: A person was shot in the stomach on his way back from a family function at Dinhata Himghar Road area on Thursday night. The injured person has been identified as Yasin Khandkar, a resident of Fakirtari area. Locals took him to Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The cops of Dinhata Police Station have started a probe. Dyutiman Bhattacharya, District Superintendent of Police in Cooch Behar, stated: “This happened due to previous enmity. A written complaint has been filed against two at the Dinhata Police Station. Police are investigating the incident.”