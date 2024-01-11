News at a Glance

Forest staff thwarts barking deer antlers smuggling, 3 arrested

JALPAIGURI: Antlers along with the skulls of two barking deer, were recovered by the forest staff of the Ambari Range in the Baikunthapur Forest Division. Three persons were arrested and produced at the Jalpaiguri District Court on Thursday. Alamgir Haque, Range Officer, stated: “A few days ago, three individuals were arrested for smuggling spotted deer parts along with antlers. Based on the information provided by them, it was revealed that barking deer skulls, along with antlers would be smuggled again in the Rajganj-Fatapukur area on Wednesday.”

Robbers loot cash, gold from house

Malda: Robbers broke into the house of the head of a private educational institution. Cash and gold ornaments were looted in the wee hours of Thursday. The gang of 7 robbers entered by breaking a window and tied up all the family members. Uzir Hossain, the owner of the house, filed a complaint with the police.

One held with illegal arms

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested one Tarzan Mia (25) of Maldapatty on Wednesday night with an illegal firearm and 2 live bullets from Kalitala More. The arrested man is accused in many theft and burglary cases.

Robbers loot 2 houses in Raiganj

Raiganj: A gang of around 20 robbers raided the houses of Md Ibrahim and Rafique Alam at Sohasora village under Dalkhola Police station in the wee hours of Thursday. Five persons of two families were injured when they tried to prevent the robbery. The dacoits fled, looting gold ornaments, cash and other valuables.