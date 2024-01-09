News at a Glance

Elderly woman dies in fire lit to escape winter chill in Malda

Malda: Malati Rani Das, aged 83 years, of Kachua under Gazole Police Station died from a fire in her house. She had lit a fire inside her room to save herself from the cold. However, the fire caught onto her clothes and soon spread throughout the house.

Siliguri: Fire breaks out in house, None injured

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in a house in DS Colony area in Ward number 34 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). The incident occurred at around 2 am on Tuesday. Two fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze. The house was completely gutted. There are no reports of any loss of life.

2 youths arrested with 47 stolen mobile phones in Malda

Malda: Acting on a tip off, two youths were arrested with 47 stolen mobile phones from Sultanganj College More under Kaliachak Police Station on Monday night. The arrested are Mohammad Naimuddin Shaikh (29 years) and Habibur Shaikh (28 years). The police suspect that the accused were roaming in the area with the intention of smuggling the stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh.