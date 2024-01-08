News at a Glance

RPF recovers 99 turtles

Malda: RPF Malda recovered 99 live turtles from Malda bound 13430 DN Anand Vihar Express on Monday morning. 18 year old Shubham of Pakdi village of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh was carrying the amphibians in 4 backpacks. The arrested along with the recovered turtles was handed over to the forest range officer Malda for further legal action.

Body recovered from factory of tea garden

Siliguri: The accountant of Himalayan tea factory in Bidhannagar was spotted hanging inside the factory of the tea garden on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Priyam Dey (21 years). He was a resident of Sen Para in Jalpaiguri district but lived in Bidhannagar for his job.

58 buffaloes recovered, 10 hed

Siliguri: 176 Battalion of BSF under BOP Fulbari apprehended 10 people with 58 buffaloes from Fulbari toll tax area on Sunday night. BSF seized a truck from where the buffaloes were recovered before smuggling. The accused were handed over to New Jalpaiguri police. They were allegedly smuggling the buffaloes to Bangladesh via Assam.