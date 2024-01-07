News at a Glance

Missing 14-year-old Toto girl found

ALIPURDUAR: A 14-year-old girl from the Toto community, one of the world’s smallest indigenous ethnic groups, who had been reported missing, was successfully located in Sikkim. The Alipurduar district police, in collaboration with Sikkim Police, recovered the minor on Sunday.

Min inaugurates Labour Holiday Home in Darj

Darjeeling: Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak inaugurated a Holiday Home for workers in Darjeeling. “For labourers, the charge is Rs 100 per bed and for others, it is Rs. 300. There are 13 rooms and a dormitory that can accommodate 65 people in total.

Siliguri: Unidentified body recovered

Siliguri: An unidentified dead body of an elderly man was recovered from NBSTC bus stand in the Junction area of Siliguri. On Sunday morning, locals spotted the body and informed the police. Locals claimed that the man had been staying in the area for the last 3 to 4 days.

BSF recovers fake currency

Malda: Acting on a tip off, BSF recovered counterfeit notes worth Rs 5,58,000 from next to the barbed wire fence of Charianantapur border under Kaliachak police station on Sunday. As soon as the smugglers saw the BSF, they dropped the fake notes in packets and ran away from the spot. None arrested so far.