News at a Glance

Members of 2K families join TMC in Karandighi

RAIGANJ: Members of around 2000 families of different political parties, including seven Gram Panchayat members and three Panchayat Samiti members of Karandighi Panchayat Samity joined TMC. Musaraf Hossain, handed them the TMC flag in a programme on Thursday.

Malda celebrates Mamata Banerjee’s birthday

MALDA: Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for Irrigation celebrated the birthday of Mamata Banerjee. The celebration took place in Yeasmin’s office in Mothabari, where she, along with her close associates, cut a cake on Friday before heading to Kolkata. Yeasmin stated: “I extend my heartfelt good wishes for our beloved Didi on her birthday. May she live long and continue her work for the welfare of the state and its people.”

Tractor hits 6 girls, rams into tea stall

MALDA: Six girls on their way home from school and a tea stall owner were injured at Bajitput area of Bhaluka under Chanchal PS when a tractor lost control and dashed into a tea stall. The girls are referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital for their grievous injuries. The locals apprehended the tractor and assaulted the driver. The Ratua-Bhaluka state highway was also blocked by locals.