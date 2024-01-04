News at a Glance

Biker killed in e-rickshaw crash

JALPAIGURI: A fatal collision occurred between an e-rickshaw and a bike at Kilkot Tea Garden More on the Chalsa-Meteli State Highway on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old bike rider named Prashant Guru. Additionally, five individuals sustained serious injuries in the incident and were promptly transported to Mangalbari Rural Hospital in Chalsa by local residents.

Elderly man’s body recovered from pond in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: The police recovered the body of an elderly man, identified as Karnadeb Roy (73), from a pond in the Dwarikamari area of Khagrabari II Gram Panchayat in the Maynaguri Block of Jalpaiguri. Family sources indicate that the man left home on Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday morning, his body was discovered floating in a pond near the house. The Maynaguri Police Station is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Youth jumps off from Coronation Bridge, search operation underway

SILIGURI: A youth from Siliguri jumped off the Coronation Bridge into Teesta River in Sevoke. The youth has been identified as Gauranga Mandal (27), a resident of Binay More at South Shantinagar in Siliguri. On Wednesday, Gauranga left his house and in the evening he called one of his relatives and said that he would commit suicide. Shortly after the phone call, he jumped off the bridge. Till the report had been filed, the youth was untraced and the NDRF team continued the search operation at Teesta.

Toy Train joy ride derails in Darj again, none injured

DARJEELING: The Toy Train derailed during the joy ride near Shiv Mandir Kakjhora area in Darjeeling on Thursday. The train was heading towards Ghoom Railway Station from Darjeeling Railway Station with 59 passengers. No casualties were reported. Incidentally, on January 1, the Toy train had derailed with passengers on the way to Ghoom.

Transport auto drivers organise march opposing new hit-&-run law

COOCH BEHAR: The Union of Private Passenger Transport Auto Drivers organised a march in Mathabhanga town on Thursday, urging the withdrawal of the Central government’s law on hit-and-run cases. The procession began at the Mathabhanga city party office, traversed various streets, and concluded at the party office. Alizar Rahman, the organisation’s president, stated: “Transport drivers across the country are protesting. We have organised this march to express our opposition. The law proposed by the Central government for transport drivers is deemed inhumane.”