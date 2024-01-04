News at a Glance

BALURGHAT: Firearm and cartridge recovered from Class IX student

BALURGHAT: An improvised country-made revolver and one round ammunition were recovered from a school bag of a Class IX student on Tuesday. The incident took place at Sudarshan Nagar High School under Banshihari Police Station of South Dinajpur district. The accused minor student was booked by the cops of Banshihari Police Station and was produced before the Balurghat Juvenile Court on Wednesday. Manojit Sarkar, IC of Banshihari Police Station, said: “An improvised firearm along with one round ammunition were recovered from the possession of the school student. We can’t disclose his name as he is a minor. Investigation has been started.”

Leopard dies after being hit by car on Asian Highway in Alipurduar

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard died on Tuesday night after being struck by a car on Asian Highway No. 48 near Garganda Bridge under Birpara Police Station in the Alipurduar district. Forest department sources reported that the approximately two-and-a-half-year-old male leopard succumbed to the impact on the spot. The area is surrounded by Birpara tea gardens on both sides of the highway, known to host several leopards. Although rarely noticed by locals, the incident occurred without the seizure of any vehicles, as confirmed by Madarihat Ranger Shubashis Roy.

Sound service bizmen call strike for indefinite period starting Jan 20

RAIGANJ: In protest against alleged police harassment, the members of Uttar Dinajpur Sound Service Owners Welfare Association (USSOWA) called strike for an indefinite period from January 20. Himadri Banerjee, the secretary of USSOWA said: “Police very often seize the items of sound systems from different places instead of arresting microphone users violating government instruction. Our business has started getting affected by this unwanted measure so we called a strike for an indefinite period in North Dinajpur district from January 20.”

BSF recovers about 147 bottles of phensedyl in Malda

MALDA: The Jawans of 115 Battalion of BSF have recovered 147 bottles of phensedyl from the borders of Sovapur under Baishnabnagar Police Station on Wednesday with the help of night vision glasses. All the seized bottles has been handed over to the Customs department for further legal action.