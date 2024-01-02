News at a Glance

Alipurduar Book Fair kicks off

ALIPURDUAR: The 10th Alipurduar District Book Fair commenced on Tuesday at the town club ground of Falakata in Alipurduar. The inauguration was conducted by District Magistrate R Vimala among the presence of numerous administrative officials and public representatives. A vibrant procession encircled the city to mark the occasion. The event is scheduled to continue till January 6, featuring participation from a total of 83 publishing houses from Kolkata and various parts of the state. The book fair will be open daily from 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Youth hacked to death in Chopra

RAIGANJ: A youth Ekramul Hoque (30) was hacked to death by miscreants at Chitolghata under Chopra Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday. The youth was found lying dead with multiple injuries near the gate of his house. He was running a sand business on the river bank at Haptiaguchh. Reportedly at midnight on Monday, he went to the river bank like other days and in the morning, the family members found his body near the gate of his house. A police officer of Chopra Police Station said: “The reason for the killing is yet to be known. Probe has begun.”

Decapitated body found in Jalpaiguri tea garden

JALPAIGURI: Commotion arose after the decapitated body of a woman was discovered in the Altadanga Tea Garden in Banarhat Block of Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. The Banarhat Police Station officials recovered the body from section number 5 of the tea garden. IC Shantunu Thakur of Banarhat Police Station stated: “It is believed to be the body of a woman who was a vagabond. She may have been killed by a wild animal as leopard footprints were found next to the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

One dead, 3 injured in road mishap

SILIGURI: One youth died and three were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on at Satbhaiya Flyover area in Naxalbari on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Joy Prasad Roy, a resident of Hatighisha. The injured were rushed to Naxalbari Rural Hospital from where they were shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Darjeeling: Materials worth about Rs 10 Lakh gutted in fire

DARJEELING: A massive fire broke out at the National Research Centre for orchids in Darjeeling on Tuesday. Manoj Adhikary, in-charge of the centre, said that they saw smoke coming out from the electric meter box of the centre. Immediately, they started dousing the blaze using a fire extinguisher. Later, two fire engines reached the spot and doused the blaze. Materials around Rs 10 lakh were gutted in the fire.