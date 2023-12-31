News at a Glance

Russian arrested while crossing border illegally

SILIGURI: The SSB 41 Battalion apprehended a Russian for illegally entering India by crossing Indo-Nepal border at Bazaru Chhat near Panitanki in Kharibari on Saturday. The man has been identified as Pavel Alexander (38 years), a resident of Russia. On Saturday, he entered India from Nepal through the Mechi River and was apprehended by SSB jawans. He allegedly told the jawans that he would go to ISKCON in India. A Russian citizenship document was recovered from the detainee. The SSB handed him over to Kharibari Police. He was produced at the Siliguri Court on Sunday.

Police arrests man for abducting and raping 15-year-old in Siliguri

SILIGURI: Police of Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested a man for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Siliguri. The accused was identified as Uttam Bhawal, a resident of Jalpaiguri. The girl was missing since December 23. The family lodged a missing complaint based on which police got to know that the girl was with Uttam in Panitanki Out Post area. On Friday, police rescued the girl and arrested the accused. The accused was produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Saturday.

Six held for running late night pubs without permission

SILIGURI: Police of Bhaktinagar Police station arrested six people for running a pub and disco late night without permission at Sevoke Road in Siliguri on Saturday night. The accused were identified as Soban Dafadar, Suraj Das, Nitesh Gurung, Ashok Minj, Aslam Khan, and Vivek Sharma. Out of them, Nitesh is a resident of Darjeeling, Aslam is from Islampur and the rest are the residents of Siliguri.

Man hacked to death in Chopra

RAIGANJ: One Abul Hossain (43) was hacked to death by miscreants at Mokdam Guchh under Chopra Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Saturday. Rejaul Karim, a relative of the deceased said: “Abul Hossian went missing from house in the evening on Saturday. At around 9 pm, his body with multiple injuries was found in a field at Makdamguchh close to his house. He had enmity against some people in the village over a land dispute.”

Man dies in collision with ambulance

COOCH BEHAR: A man lost his life in a head-on collision with an ambulance transporting a patient on the state highway in front of NNM High School in Tufanganj city on Sunday while riding a bicycle. The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Both the Tufanganj Police Station and a fire engine promptly responded to the incident. According to police sources, the ambulance driver voluntarily surrendered himself to the police station.