News at a Glance

Unidentified person found dead in Sagardighi

COOCH BEHAR: A person drowned while taking a bath in Sagardighi in Cooch Behar on Thursday. Members of the Civil Defense recovered the body from the court-end ghat of Sagardighi. Eyewitnesses reported that an individual arrived at the ghat on a bicycle, took a bath but did not resurface. After informing the Civil Defense, members of the organisation arrived and retrieved the body.

ALIPURDUAR: About 238 smuggled cows recovered by SSB, 20 arrested

ALIPURDUAR: About 238 cows were recovered during an operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while being smuggled from Panjipara to Assam. Soldiers from C Company of the 17th Battalion of SSB discovered the cows loaded in six container lorries during a search on Asian Highway No. 48 to Bhutan and Assam near Dimdima Junction of Birpara Police Station in Alipurduar late on Wednesday. 20 individuals accused of trafficking have been arrested and handed over to Birpara Police Station. The arrested individuals are residents of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Bengal. The Birpara Police Station has filed a case under the ‘Cruelty to Animals Act’ against those arrested.

Husband dies, wife injured in road mishap

RAIGANJ: Prakash Singh (46) died and his wife Nilima Singh was injured when a bike on which they were travelling had a collision with another bike on National Highway 34 at Kachnabri under Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday. Bikash Mandal, the other bike rider, also received serious injury. The injured are being treated in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, police said.

Elephant fatality: Man killed, one injured in Banarhat

JALPAIGURI: On Thursday, a man named Apresh Sarkar (54) was killed by an elephant while on his way to the market in Khutimari Forest on the Gayarkata-Nathua State Highway. Another person, Harekrishna Sarkar, was injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at Dhupguri Rural Hospital.

Malda: Body of 40-yr-old migrant labourer reaches home

MALDA: The body of Shaikh Zahirul, a migrant labourer aged 40 years, reached Mohanpur village under English Bazar Police Station on Thursday. He went to work in Meerut and was tragically killed by a tractor. The villagers requested government assistance for the helpless family of the deceased worker.

Around 200 labourers join INTTUC

RAIGANJ: Around 200 workers from different party organisations joined INTTUC at Thakurbari under Raiganj Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district. Sekhar Das, the president of North Dinajpur district INTTUC committee said: “Following the developmental activities of Mamata Banarjee in the state, they left relations with their former parties and joined INTUC on Wednesday. All of them were daily wage labourers.”

Leopard spotted near Tung Railway Station

SILIGURI: A leopard spotted on the side of a road at Sonada near Tung Railway Station under the Sinchel Forest Range in Darjeeling in the wee hours of Thursday. A car driver captured a picture of the leopard while passing the road. Vishwanath Pratap, the Divisional Forest Officer of Darjeeling Wildlife Division said: “I have received information that a leopard was spotted near Tung Station. The concerned forest range has been asked to keep vigil in the area.”