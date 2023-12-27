News at a Glance

Body of man found on Bangti River bank

COOCH BEHAR: The body of a young man was discovered on the banks of the Bangti River in Khapaidanga, under the jurisdiction of the Pundibari Police Station on Wednesday. Upon receiving information, the Pundibari Police, led by District Police DSP Headquarters Chandan Das, promptly reached the spot. The deceased youth, identified as Prasenjit Sarkar (45), resided in the Khapaidanga area. Police sources state that the body was recovered and subsequently sent to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has begun.

Peacock dies after being struck by car on NH 31 in Dooars

JALPAIGURI: A fully-grown peacock succumbed to injuries after colliding with a car near Batabari Tea Garden on National Highway 31, spanning from Chalsa to Batabari in Jalpaiguri, on Wednesday. Forest personnel from the Chalsa Range Office promptly arrived at the scene to retrieve the peacock’s body. Prakash Thapa, the Chalsa Ranger, suggested that the peacock likely died as a result of the car collision. The deceased peacock is slated to undergo a post-mortem examination in Lataguri.

Several hurt as 3 vehicles collide

SILIGURI: Three vehicles collided on Siliguri-Jalpaiguri National Highway at Jiaganj area in Fulbari. Several people were injured in the incident. On Wednesday, a government bus coming from Cooch Behar collided with a four-wheeler vehicle on the opposite side. A gas tanker behind the vehicle hit the four-wheeler. The cops of New Jalpaiguri Police reached the spot and rescued the injured.

Malda: Youth shot at by miscreants in Kaliachak

MALDA: A youth was shot at his waist by some miscreants in a corn field near his home in Baguntola area of Shahabajpur GP under Kaliachak Police Station. The injured, Javed Shaikh (27), a trader, is undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. The police have started a probe.