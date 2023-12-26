News at a Glance

Five people hurt in road accident

BALURGHAT: Five people were injured in a head-on collision between a reckless scooty and a toto on the National Highway 512 near Balurghat’s Fire Brigade intersection on Tuesday . The injured are undergoing treatment at Balurghat Super-specialty Hospital.

BALURGHAT: Man arrested with firearm at Gangarampur

BALURGHAT: Based on a tip-off, the police of Gangarampur Police Station arrested a youth with a firearm on Monday. He was identified as Dipak Roy (21), a resident of Galakata Colony of Ward 16 under Gangarampur civic body. Police said the youth used to scare and threaten the local people with firearms in that area for a long time. He was produced at Gangarampur Subdivisional Court on Tuesday.

Minor girl run over by truck

MALDA: A minor girl, Moriom Unnesha, 4-year-old, was run over by a speeding lorry in front of her house at Maradangi village of Rashidabad GP under Harishchandrapur Police Station on Tuesday. The driver fled and the locals put up a roadblock. The police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

5 robbers loot jewellery shop

MALDA: A gang of 5 robbers looted a jewelry shop in Chanchal market area on Monday. The robbers fled after their operation while firing from their pistols. The traders staged a protest before the police. With the help of CCTV footage, the police have started an investigation into the incident.

Fire breaks out at factory in Siliguri, none injured

SILIGURI: Fire broke out in a plastic factory at Chaturagach in Fulbari on Tuesday. Locals informed the police and the Fire department. Police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station and one fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. Many plastic products inside the factory burnt in the fire. The fire caught on due to a short circuit. No casualties were reported.