News at a Glance

1.5 kg brown sugar seized, 1 held

MALDA: Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid on Monday at Rathbari More, behind Traffic office, under English Bazar Police Station and recovered almost 1.5 kg brown sugar in plastic packets. The police also apprehended the accused person namely Bachchan Mandal (28) of Ujirpur in Ramnagar under Kaliachak Police Station.

Balurghat: Sishu Kishor Utsab begins

BALURGHAT: Sishu Kishor Utsab kicked off in Balurghat on Sunday. Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development minister, Sabina Yeasmin, Minister of State for Irrigation, Biplab Mitra, Consumer Protection minister, Arpita Ghosh, Sabhapati of state Sishu Kishor Utsab Committee, Bijin Krishna, District Magistrate, Chinmay Mittal, Superintendent of Police were present in the inauguration ceremony. The objective of the programme is to encourage the minors and youths to show their talents and abilities before the public.

Woman dies in road accident

JALPAIGURI: While attempting to cross National Highway 31D near Go-Shala More, a woman lost her life in a road accident. The deceased, identified as Vinita Roy (53), worked as a home maid and resided in Zamindar Para, Paharpur Gram Panchayat. Upon receiving the news, the police from Jalpaiguri Kotwali PS arrived at the scene and recovered the body.

National writers’ meeting in Raiganj showcases new books

RAIGANJ: A national-level meeting of poets and writers took place in the meeting hall of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce at Super Market in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Sunday . Renowned writers from Tripura and various parts of Bengal participated in the event. Several new books were launched during the event, organised by Binay Laha, the editor of Indology Magazine (English).