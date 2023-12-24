News at a Glance

3 held with pistol & ammunition

SILIGURI: Police of Pradhannagar Police Station arrested three miscreants with a country-made pistol, one round of ammunition and a few sharp weapons in Siliguri. The arrested have been identified as Imran Hussain, Abdul Salam and Sunny Gupta, all residents of Pradhannagar.

ALIPURDUAR: Cops thwart jewellery shop heist, two arrested

ALIPURDUAR: A group of miscreants targeted and looted two jewellery shops at the Railway Junction Bazar near Alipurduar city late on Saturday night. They attempted to break into another shop, but fled when locals and the police arrived. Two individuals from the group were however arrested in the vicinity of Cooch Behar by the Falakata police station. In December, the same gang unsuccessfully attempted to loot jewellery shops in Palashbari, Kamakhyaguri, and Falakata in Alipurduar. District Superintendent of Police, Y Raghubamashi, stated: “Finally, there has been initial success. I hope we can apprehend the entire team soon.’”

Biker dies in accident

MALDA: A biker, Sajit Roy (35) was killed after a state transport bus hit him at the Hospital More near his house under Chanchal Police Station. The deceased was a casual worker of the Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital. The bus driver fled and the locals staged agitation for almost 4 hours blocking the road.

Migrant labourer killed in Mumbai

MALDA: A migrant labourer, Aliul Sekh (36) of Sadipur Mollapara was allegedly killed by his contractor, Raisul Shaikh, in Mumbai. He went to work as a mason and his nephew Mahidul Sekh was with him. During a brawl between Mahidul and Raisul, the deceased went to mediate but was beaten up by Raisul. The labourer is survived by his wife and three children.

TET: 4 held in Malda for carrying mobiles inside exam venues

MALDA: About 4 TET examinees in Manikchak were handed over to the police by the Enayetpur High School authorities for carrying mobiles inside the exam venues. Another 9 mobiles from Bhaluka under Chanchal PS and 6 from two venues of English Bazar were seized during frisking.

Local Rail forum demands long route trains from Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A local Railway development forum of South Dinajpur, Eklakhi-Balurghat Rail O Unnayan Committee, demanded several long route trains from Balurghat. Pijush Kanti Deb, General Secretary of the forum, said: “We have demanded long route trains from Balurghat to Bangalore, Guwahati and New Delhi for the benefit of the people.”