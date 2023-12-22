News at a Glance

Plastic recycling trader shot

MALDA: A plastic recycling trader, Safiqul Islam (45 years), from Sujapur under Kaliachak Police Station, was shot by unidentified miscreants near Susthani More under English Bazar Police Station. The trader was en route to English Bazar on his motorbike and was shot in his right shoulder. Police and locals rushed him to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

BSF jawan commits suicide

MALDA: A BSF jawan, Debnath Mandal (48) of the 12th Battalion posted at Alipur BOP under English Bazar PS, resident of Dharmutola village of Manikchak, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Friday. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Investigation has begun.

West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2023-24 kicks off in Siliguri

SILIGURI: West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2023-24 organised by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles department, Government of West Bengal commenced at Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat in Siliguri on Friday. Chandranath Sinha, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles department, inaugurated the fair. About 400 artists from different districts of Bengal participated in the fair. The Expo will continue till January 14.

About 2,500 people join BGPM

DARJEELING: Ahead of Loksabha elections, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) has strengthened the party. About 2,500 people from different political parties of Hills joined BGPM party on Friday in Mirik. Binny Sharma, one of the active leaders of Hill Trinamool Party, members of Mirik Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat were the new joiners of the party.

Forest officials apprehend poachers in Buxa Tiger Reserve

ALIPURDUAR: During a forest patrol on Thursday, officials discovered the carcass of a mature barking deer, pierced by arrows, in the Shil Bungalow Forest of Volka Range in Buxa Tiger Reserve. Following a thorough search, forest workers apprehended Budhan Kujur and Naveen Beg, who were found in possession of bows and arrows. On Friday, the two were brought before the Alipurduar district court under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The judge, in accordance with the law, remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.