News at a Glance

Road accident claims 2 lives

COOCH BEHAR: Two individuals lost their lives in a road accident in the Ghoksadanga Chhoto Shimulguri area of Mathabhanga-II block on Wednesday while returning home on a motorcycle. The victims have been identified as 18-year-olds Nandan Barman and Narayan Barman. Narayan hailed from the Sutarpara area of Unish Bisha GP, while Nandan was a resident of Dhaloguri in the Premerdanga region.

Leopard captured in Nagaisuri Tea Garden in ALIPURDUAR

ALIPURDUAR: An adult leopard, responsible for the disappearance of cattle belonging to tea workers, was successfully captured in a cage at Nagaisuri Tea Garden in Matiali, Jalpaiguri. The region had witnessed leopard movements for several days, prompting the Khunia Squad Range of the Forest department to install a cage in the section-12 area of the tea garden. The successful capture occurred on Thursday morning. Upon receiving the information, the leopard was rescued and later released into the Gorumara Forest.

siliguri: Cough syrup worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 arrested

SILIGURI: Police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested two men with 20,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup from the Fulbari area on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Lahek Ahmad and Nadir Ali, both residents of Uttar Pradesh. Police seized a truck and recovered the cough syrup. The market value of seized cough syrup was Rs 1 crore. Both the accused were produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.

9 members of robbery gang held

MALDA: Nine members of the notorious ‘chilli gang’ of Malda were arrested from a mango orchard of Mayapur under Chanchal Police Station. Sharp weapons, ropes and 2 kilos of red chilli powder were also seized. This gang has been active for a long time and used to rob people throwing chilli powder on people.

Teacher assaulted on way to school

MALDA: A female teacher of Chaksapur Primary School, under Habibpur Police Station, Tishita Kundu (31) was beaten up by one Satyajit Roy with a bough of tree on her way to school. The teacher was admitted to a private hospital and the police arrested the accused. The accused is mentally disturbed, according to the police.