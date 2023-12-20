News at a Glance

DHR Steam Loco derails, none hurt

Darjeeling: A steam loco of the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) running from Kurseong to Siliguri derailed at Mahanadi Bazar below Mahanadi Railway Station on Wednesday. Railway staff arrived and recovered the engine. There was no report of injury.

2 hurt as truck enters house

COOCH BEHAR: A truck loaded with goods crashed into a house near Mathabhanga College’s petrol pump while attempting to avoid a collision with a bus on Wednesday. The incident resulted in serious injuries to both the driver of the truck and another individual.

Alipurduar: TMC Committee Demands Refund for Farmers’ Dues & Subsidies

ALIPURDUAR: The Alipurduar district Kisan Khet Mazdoor Trinamool Congress Committee organised a protest meeting and condemnation march on Wednesday, demanding the reimbursement of MGNREGS work dues, housing scheme funds and subsidies on fertilisers for farmers. The protest procession commenced in front of Dooars Kanya in Alipurduar and proceeded to Chowpathi via Buxa Forest Road in the city. State Minister for the Consumer Affairs department, Shrikant Mahat, SJDA chairman Sourav Chakraborty, and Trinamool State Secretary Mridul Goswami addressed the participants at the protest meeting.