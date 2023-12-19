News at a Glance

Youth arrested for raping minor

Siliguri: A 25-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor in Naxalbari area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The accused has been identified as Ajit Orao, a neighbour of the victim. According to police, on Monday, the youth entered the victim’s house and allegedly raped her when her parents went for work. In the evening, when her parents returned, the minor told them about the incident following which the family lodged a written complaint with Naxalbari Police, based on which police arrested him. On Tuesday he was produced at the Siliguri Court.

107-year-old man alleges assault by son, daughter-in-law

Raiganj: 107-year-old man Bimal Barman, a resident of Lahanda village in Raiganj Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district lodged an assault charge against his son Banijya Barman and daughter-in-law. He said that his son instructed him to register an agricultural plot in his name. When the old man denied, they started to assault him and even dragged him out of the house. A police officer of Raiganj Police Station said the case was being investigated seriously.

Two arrested with drugs

Cooch Behar: Based on a tip off, the cops of Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrested two persons for possession of drugs. One of the arrested is a police constable. The special team arrested SK Azizul, who is at present in the post of constable in Cooch Behar Crime Branch. Another is SK Shahabaz, both residents of Ratua Thana area of Malda district.