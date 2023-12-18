News at a Glance

Jaigaon Chinese line gate reopens on India-Bhutan border after 3 yrs

ALIPURDUAR: The Jaigaon Chinese Line Gate on the India-Bhutan border in Alipurduar has reopened after three years. The Bhutanese administration officially opened the Chinese Line Bhutan Gate on Monday. The event was attended by Karma Jugmi, the SDO of Phuentsholing, Bhutan, along with Assistant Commandant of SSB 53 Battalion, members of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad, and local residents. The gate is accessible to workers commuting to Bhutan with valid work permits.

malda: 2 bodies recovered

Malda: In separate incidents, two bodies were recovered from English Bazar. The body of an unidentified male was also found in a sack at Khirki Nalpukur area of Mahadipur with multiple injury marks. In another incident, the body of a brick field labourer, Rinku Pahari aged 27 years of Lakkhipur, was found floating in a pond of Nunbahi area with sharp cut injuries on his body. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Body of migrant worker arrives from Uttar Pradesh

Raiganj: The body of Arshad Ali (30 years), a migrant labourer, who died after falling from an under construction multistoried building at Bandinagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, reached his village at Bhulkai on Sunday. BDO Raiganj Sharon Tamang said: “Our Panchayat members met the bereaved family and necessary support will be given to the family.”

5 turtles recovered from Farakka Express, 2 women arrested by RPF

Malda: 5 turtles were recovered by the Railway Protection Force from the Farakka Express at Malda Town Station on Monday. Two sisters, Minadevi and Lakhodevi of Bhagalpur, Bihar have also been arrested in the matter who have been carrying the animals from Sahibgunj. The turtles have been handed over to the Forest department.

Adult leopard caged in tea garden

ALIPURDUAR: An adult male leopard, which was roaming in Ramjhora Tea Estate in the Madarihat block of Alipurduar district, was successfully captured on Monday . Four days ago, two garden workers were injured by a leopard while tending to tea plants in section 14 of the tea garden. The forest staff from the Dalgaon Range of Jalpaiguri Forest Division, after medical checkup, released the leopard into the jungle.

One held with fake currency

malda: One Sagub Sheikh of Sukhpara, Joinpur under Baisnabnagar Police Station was arrested with fake Indian currency worth Rs 3 lakh in his possession on Sunday night from Rathbari Maxi Stand under English Bazar Police Station.