News at a Glance

Two bodies recovered at NJP

Siliguri: Two bodies were recovered from two different areas under New Jalpaiguri Police Station on Sunday. One body was recovered from Fulbari Canal and another from an abandoned quarter in Ambikanagar. There were deep injury marks on the neck of the deceased person. The family of the deceased has lodged a written complaint at New Jalpaiguri Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Nitesh Roy (30 years), a resident of Rajganj. The other deceased has been identified as Ganesh Biswas (28 years), resident of Ambikanagar. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Son-in-law killed by man, left on Rly tracks in malda

MALDA: The mutilated body of a youth, Kazirul Islam (25) of Tetia Village under Harishchandrapur Police Station was found on Railway tracks near Konkonia Rail gate. The family of the deceased alleged it to be a murder by the in-laws of the deceased as he had been abducted from a religious gathering on Saturday night by 2 uncles of his wife. The police have started an investigation into the matter and sent the body for post-mortem. One person has been detained.

College student found hanging

COOCH BEHAR: The lifeless body of Abhijit Barman (22), a third-semester student at Cooch Behar College and resident of Shalmara, Dinhata, was found hanging in a rented house in the Guriahati-II GP area near Cooch Behar city on Sunday. Abhijit was residing in the rented house for approximately three months. Upon notifying the police, officers from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrived, forcibly entered the premises and recovered Abhijit’s body.

Man arrested for duping bizman

SILIGURI: The Police of Panitanki Outpost have arrested a man on the allegations of duping money from a businessman in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Rishab Goyal, a distributor of a generator company in Siliguri. He allegedly embezzled Rs 6 lakh from one Mahnish Lama but did not give him the product. Lama lodged a complaint based on which police arrested Goyal on Saturday night. The accused was produced at Siliguri Court on Sunday.