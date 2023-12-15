News at a Glance

DHR joyride derails, none injured

Darjeeling: The steam joyride service of the World Heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway got derailed at Dali, 4 km from Darjeeling town, at around 1 pm on Friday. The accident occurred when the train was returning to Darjeeling from Ghoom. There was no report of any injury in the accident.

Two held in govt employee murder case

Raiganj: Police arrested two youths, Mahammad Imran and Munna Mahammad from Panishala and Bhatol areas under Raiganj Police Station on Thursday night. They are allegedly involved in the murder case of a government employee Dinesh Saha who was shot dead in Raiganj on Wednesday night. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District said: “The duo was produced in court on Friday and remanded to seven days of police custody.”