News at a Glance

Raiganj: CPI(M) Upa Pradhan joins TMC

RAIGANJ: Churamani Hembram, the Upa Pradhan of Mahipur Gram Panchayat in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, who had won the rural poll on a CPI(M) ticket in the last Panchayat polls has joined the TMC. On Wednesday, Dipankar Barman, the president of the Mahipur Anchal TMC committee, handed her the TMC flag. Reportedly, after the Panchayat elections, both CPI(M) and BJP jointly formed the GP board. Subsequently, Churamani Hembram was appointed Upa Pradhan. Churamani stated: “Without consulting other members, the BJP Pradhan was unilaterally taking all decisions, which I believe goes against democracy. Therefore, I withdrew my support and joined the TMC.”

Elephant goes on rampage

JALPAIGURI: On Wednesday, an elephant went on a rampage in search of food in the North Dhupjhora and Mangalbari village areas of Matiali Block. Locals reported that the elephant destroyed seven houses and a shop in the two villages. Upon receiving the news, forest personnel from the Khunia squad arrived and drove the elephant back to Panjhora Forest.