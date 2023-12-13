News at a Glance

Body of elderly man recovered from bamboo grove in Siliguri

SILIGURI: The body of an elderly man was found hanging in a bamboo forest near his house at Fulbari area in Siliguri. The man has been identified as Raghunath Roy (75). On Wednesday morning, he left the house and later, his body was found. The NJP Police has sent his body for post-mortem.

Bangladeshi national arrested near Indo-Nepal border

SILIGURI: The Kharibari Police arrested a Bangladeshi national near India-Nepal border in Chiarujyot area of Kharibari from illegally entering India. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Alam (23). On Tuesday night, police arrested the man and recovered Bangladesh identity card and ATM card from him. The accused was produced in the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday.

ALIPURDUAR: Forest dept rescues 10-foot-long King Cobra

















ALIPURDUAR: On Wednesday, the Forest department successfully rescued and released a 10-foot-long king cobra snake from Ballalaguri Village near Jaldapara National Park. Navjeet De, Assistant Wildlife Warden of Jaldapara National Park, said: “The approximately 10-foot-long king cobra has been safely returned to the forest. King cobras seek warm areas before hibernation. We urge residents in villages and forest areas near the park to remain vigilant.”

Police raid uncovers1 kg brown sugar, one held

JALPAIGURI: In a crackdown based on a tip off, Palbazar Police raided a Pramodnagar residence in Ward 14 on Tuesday night and seized 1 kg of brown sugar. The arrested individual, Umesh Chhetri, was residing on rent in the area for the past six months.