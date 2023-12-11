News at a Glance

Three shops gutted in fire in Naxalbari

SILIGURI: A huge fire broke out in Naxalbari area on Sunday night. Three shops were gutted in the fire. Two fire engines from Naxalbari fire office reached the spot and doused the blaze. Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad went to the area and assured all kinds of help.

Couple dies in accident in Malda

MALDA: While returning from a marriage ceremony on a motorbike, a couple, Subhas and Babli Shil aged 41 and 35 years respectively, of Namotola village in Aiho GP under Habibpur Police Station, were hit by a truck from behind at the Disco More under the Malda Police Station on Sunday night. They were taken to MMCH but declared dead by the attending doctors. The police seized the truck and started an investigation. The couple is survived by a son and daughter aged 7 and 9 respectively.