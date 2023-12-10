News at a Glance

Police arrest one with firearms

COOCH BEHAR: The police at Dinhata Sahebganj Police Station apprehended an individual in possession of firearms and ammunition during a raid based on confidential information on Saturday. According to police sources, Hafizur Rahman (38) was arrested in the Thayar Khan area of Sahebganj Police Station, where a country-made firearm and five live cartridges were confiscated from him. Hafizur Rahman was allegedly making threats related to repaying a loan borrowed from Nazir Hossain in the same area, leading to a confrontation. The police intervened and recovered the firearm at the scene.

Three held with brown sugar

SILIGURI: Three individuals have been apprehended in two separate incidents for possession of brown sugar in areas under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Abdul Razzak from Fulbari was arrested with 280 grams of brown sugar on Saturday night, valued at Rs 14 lakh. He was presented at Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday. In another case, Vishnu Barman (22) and Debabrata Barman (18) from Ramdhanjyot in Panitanki were arrested with 263 grams of brown sugar in Kharibari on Saturday night. Both were brought before Siliguri Court on Sunday.