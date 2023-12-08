News at a Glance

Man dies in road accident

SILIGURI: A man died after being hit by a truck at IOC Road in New Jalpaiguri (NJP) area on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Anil Gupta (35 years), a resident of Ward 35 of Siliguri Municipal Corporation. Locals staged a protest after the incident and alleged that the incident happened due to the bad condition of the road. NJP Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Dhupguri man Killed by Train in Pune

JALPAIGURI: Ramesh Roy (39), a resident of Jamadarapara area in Gadheyarkuthi Gram Panchayat of Dhupguri, passed away after being struck by a train in Pune, Maharashtra, on Tuesday. The lifeless body of Ramesh Roy was brought to his residence around 11 am on Friday, plunging the entire village into grief. Ramesh was engaged in rod binding and shuttering works in various states for a contracting company over the past decade. On this fateful day, Ramesh’s daughter, Rakhi Roy, shared that her father had returned home seven months ago but had to travel to Pune again for work.

3 Jewellery Shops robbed simultaneously in Cooch Behar

COOCH BEHAR: The theft of three jewellery shops in Baburhat Bazar under the Kotwali PS of Cooch Behar has caused a sensation. The Cooch Behar Kotwali PS promptly responded to the news of the incident, initiating a probe. According to both local residents and police sources, three jewellery shops were forcibly entered and robbed simultaneously late on Thursday night. Additionally, CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained for further probe.

1 killed, 4 injured in a road mishap

MALDA: One was killed and 4 others injured when an auto rickshaw collided with a pickup van near Basilahat under the Chanchal PS on Friday morning. The auto loaded with passengers was going towards Chanchal at that time the pickup van coming from Chanchal side directly hit it. Among the passengers 5 persons received grievous head injury and were shifted to Chanchal Hospital where attending doctors declared, 33-year-old, Ajam Ali dead. The police detained both the vehicles and its drivers.