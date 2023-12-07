News at a Glance

Man run over by train

JALPAIGURI: On Thursday, in Phultali area, Ward No. 9, Dhupguri Municipality a person lost his life after being struck by a train. The deceased has been identified as Nirmal Basak (45), a resident of Pramod Nagar Colony of Dhupguri Municipality. According to the family, Basak, who routinely collected bottles along the Railway line, was hit by the train. Railway police recovered the body.

Bike rider died in road mishap

Raiganj: Hossain Ali (30), a youth died when his motorbike collided with a car at Sariabad village in North Dinajpur district on Wednesday night. The deceased by profession was a farmer and a resident of Naradighi village in Raiganj. The killer car is yet to be seized, police said.