News at a Glance

Ex-Min Narayan Biswas Passes away

BALURGHAT: Former minister and the CPI(M) leader Narayan Biswas (67) passed away in Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Tuesday. His body will be donated to Malda Medical College and Hospital as per his wish. A resident of Gangarampur, South Dinajpur, he was a member of the CPI(M) state Cabinet from 2001 to 2011 and was a member of the party’s state committee till death.

Man killed while refilling fire extinguisher in balurghat

BALURGHAT: A 55-year-old man died while refilling a fire-extinguisher on Monday. He was identified as Shyamal Dey, a resident of Burdwan district. The incident took place at a petrol pump in Banshihari block’s Daulatpur area. The area shook with a loud noise during the explosion and he died on the spot.

Elephant enters residential area

Siliguri: An elephant entered a residential area in Rangapani under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad on Tuesday. Locals gathered to see the elephant. Later, foresters from Bagdogra Range reached the spot and tried to drive the elephant back to the forest. However, the elephant entered localities in Bagdogra. After hours the foresters finally managed to drive the elephant back.