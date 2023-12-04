News at a Glance

Man kills wife, dumps body in forest; arrested

Siliguri: A man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body in the forest. Police recovered the remains of the woman after interrogating the arrested man after 20 days. On November 13, Mahadev Biswas allegedly strangled his wife Suchitra Biswas to death on the pretext of taking her for a walk. Later, Suchitra’s family started enquiring about Suchitra. On Sunday, they lodged a missing complaint at Bagdogra Police Station. Based on the complaint, police interrogated Mahadev and recovered the skeleton on Sunday night and arrested Mahadev. On Monday, police sent him to Siliguri Court.

Grocer shot dead in Raiganj

Raiganj: Lalua Seikh (62), a grocer was shot dead in his shop at Bhulkai village in North Dinajpur on Sunday. Locals informed that two anti-socials, riding a bike at around 10 pm stopped near his shop. After firing at him, they fled. He was rushed to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. Local residents claim that the shootout could be related to conflicts over possession of land.

Body of man found in Teesta Canal

Siliguri: The body of a man was found floating on Teesta Canal in Fulbari on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Navin Sarkar (33), a resident of Haidarpara in Siliguri.

1 killed in road accident

Balurghat: A 55-year-old man was killed in a street accident on Monday. The deceased was identified as Rabin Mondal. He was hit by a small vehicle while crossing the road near Gachihar area on National Highway 512.

He was rushed to Gangarampur Superspecialty Hospital where he was declared dead.

One arrested with improvised firearm

Malda: Acting on a source information, the police arrested one Zishan Sk (23) of Alinagar village under Kaliachak Police Station with an improvised firearm along with a round of live ammunition from Powerhouse More of Jalalpur.