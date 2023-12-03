News at a Glance

Bodies of mother-daughter found

Siliguri: The bodies of mother and daughter were recovered from a house in Shantinagar Boubazar area of Siliguri. On Sunday, Lata Sarkar (45), the mother’s body was found hanging from the ceiling and daughter Tiyasha (20) was found lying on the bed. Family members suspect that they committed suicide over family matters.

Wife ‘torched by drunk husband’

Raiganj: Buli Khatun (33), a housewife was allegedly torched by her drunk husband at Kashimpur in Sitgram in North Dinajpur district on Saturday. The family of the deceased lodged a complaint against Dulal Seikh, the husband, who is absconding.

Husband bites wife’s ear, sets in-law’s house on fire in malda

MALDA: Shaikh Rafiqul, husband of one Rina Bibi of Momintola village was arrested on charges of biting his wife’s ear and attempting to strangle her on Thursday. After being released on Saturday he torched his in-law’s house on Sunday. Cops are searching for him.

BSF guns down Bangladeshi smuggler

MALDA: BSF gunned down an alleged cattle smuggler on Sunday at Bhavanipur Border Chowki area of Jajoil GP in Malda. When the BSF challenged the gang of almost 30, the miscreants allegedly attacked the BSF. The Bangladeshi died in counter firing.

Youth accused of raping minor

Siliguri: A youth was accused of allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor in Siliguri. The family of the girl lodged a written complaint on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Ajit, a resident of Debidanga. The minor’s family said that the duo was in a relationship for the last five months and a few days ago, the minor’s family came to know that the girl was pregnant. The accused is absconding.

Human Skeleton Unearthed

ALIPURDUAR: A human skeleton was recovered from Hamiltonganj Range Forest under Buxa Tiger Reserve. Forest personnel spotted the skeleton during their routine patrol on Sunday. The identity of the deceased and the cause of death remain unknown.

2 killed in separate incidents

MALDA: While learning to drive, Munna Ali, a stamp vendor of Harishchandrapur I Block Land and Land Reforms office, hit and killed one Samiul Hoque (48) standing on the road with his family at Ramshimul village on Saturday. The wife of the deceased and her 3-month-old daughter received grievous injuries. The accused managed to flee. In another incident, a morning walker, Adil Shaikh (16) died and two others were injured, when a vehicle carrying potatoes collided with a parked bus at Salehpur on Sunday.