News at a Glance

Nephews kill uncle over land dispute in malda

Malda: Three persons (nephews) along with 4 others are accused of murdering their paternal uncle, Debnarayan Yadav (53) over land dispute between the two families in Bankutola under the Ratua Police Station on Thursday night. The brawl started over a cow belonging to the deceased entering the disputed land. Yadav was attacked with sharp weapons, bamboo and sticks. It is also alleged that his family and the villagers were not allowed to take injured Yadav to hospital for 2 hours. The police have started an investigation and arrested 3 while the others are absconding.

Teacher dies in bike accident

Raiganj: Ajit Mahato (40 years,) a teacher, died and another person Md Kanon was injured when their bikes had a head-on collision on National Highway 34 at Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district on Friday morning. Ajit Mahato received a head injury and was taken to Siliguri for treatment where he died. He was a resident of Baisi Police Station area in Bihar, stated the police.

Man Found Hanging at His Rented Residence in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: The body of a man was found hanging at his rented house in the Newtown Para area of Jalpaiguri on Thursday night. Police sources stated that the deceased individual is Hirendra Nath Roy (40), a resident of the Kadobari area. The family claims foul play in Roy’s death. The Jalpaiguri-Kotwali Police Station has initiated an investigation into the incident.

Huge quantity of illegal timber seized, two arrested

Siliguri: Dabgram Range of Baikunthapur Forest Division seized illegal timber in Ashighar area near Siliguri on Friday afternoon and arrested two men. The foresters seized a truck and recovered a huge quantity of illegal sal, teak and wooden furniture. The truck driver and co-driver have been arrested in the incident. The names of the arrested were not disclosed for the sake of further investigation.