News at a Glance

Woman dies in elephant attack

Siliguri: A woman died after being attacked by an elephant while she was working in the Tukaria Jhar forest area near North Ramdhanjyot in Kharibari. The deceased has been identified as Gauri Adhikari, a resident of Gaursingjyot in Panitanki. On Thursday, some women entered the forest to collect firewood and came in front of an elephant. The elephant attacked Gauri and she died on the spot.

man assaults 2 people after scuffle over Bike Accident; 1 critically hurt

COOCH BEHAR: A young man named Bappa Mia was accused of assaulting two individuals with a sharp weapon following a scuffle over a bike accident at the Cooch Behar Railway Station premises on Wednesday at around 10 pm. Sagar Basak (30) sustained head injuries from the sharp weapon. Sunny Nandi (28), the other injured, was referred to Siliguri as his condition was deemed critical. The accused is currently at large.

Four injured in road mishap

Raiganj: Three women and a two-year-old child were injured when a toto overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at Tahkurbari under Hemtabad Police Station on Thursday. The injured women were identified as Suku Parivin (12), Pobida Khatun (48) and Malatur Khatun (26). They are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, police said.

2 Bangladeshi Youths Arrested in India for Illegal Entry, Fake Docus

ALIPURDUAR: Two Bangladeshi youths were apprehended by Kumargram Police after illegally entering from Bangladesh through brokers. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Hriday Mia from Mymensingh and Dilwar Hossain Sourav from Kishoreganj had crossed the Tripura Border to Alipurduar two months ago. They had acquired Indian documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, and school certificates through a broker with the intention of obtaining an Indian passport and European visa. The police presented them in the Alipurduar district court, seeking a seven-day remand.

Rice Smuggling Operation foiled

COOCH BEHAR: The District Enforcement Branch (DEB) intercepted a truck laden with rice at a warehouse in Boxirhat Bazar following intelligence from undisclosed sources on Wednesday. The operation prevented the illegal smuggling to Assam. Upon arrival, the warehouse owner and truck driver absconded upon seeing the police, but the truck was apprehended. Authorities suspect that the rice was unlawfully obtained from various ration shops, stored in the warehouse, and intended for smuggling into Assam.