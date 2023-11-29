News at a Glance

Turtle Deaths Raise Concerns

COOCH BEHAR: A tortoise (Mohan) died in a road accident in Baneswar on Wednesday. Another dead Mohan was found floating in the pond, Shivdighi of Baneswar. Several other Mohans in the area are reported to be ill. Ranjan Shil, the general secretary of the Baneswar Mohan Raksha Committee, stated: “We have long been urging the administration to bring in an expert herpetologist to treat the Mohans. We have also requested the Mohan rescue centre and hospital near Shivdighi. However, both the Debuttor Trust Board and the administration have shown indifference.”

One arrested with illegal timber

Siliguri: Foresters arrested a person with illegal sal wood before he could smuggle it to Bihar. Based on a tip off, a pickup van was seized in Dhakeswari Mandir area adjacent to Eastern Bypass in Siliguri. The pickup van was loaded with paddy and timber was hidden under the paddy sacks. The estimated market value of the seized timber is Rs 7 lakh.