News at a Glance

One dead in head-on collision between Motorcycle and Dumper

JALPAIGURI: A motorcyclist lost his life and two were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a dumper in the Angravasa area on Dhupguri Asian Highway on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Wahab Ali (25). According to police sources, the injured individuals, Saibul Haque and Sakir Ali, have been admitted to Dhupguri Rural Hospital for treatment.

One dead as Ambulance collides with pickup in Tufanganj

Cooch Behar: An ambulance of the Tufanganj Correctional Home collided with a pickup van resulting in the death of one and severe injuries to 4 others. The deceased has been identified as Sujit Das. Late on Monday night, the ambulance was transporting a sick inmate to the Cooch Behar Correctional Home when the accident occurred at Gogarkuti Kalibari area.