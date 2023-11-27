News at a Glance

Two people from Sikkim die as vehicle skids and falls into Teesta

Darjeeling: One Bishal Chettri of Melli, Sikkim and Thupden Bhutia of Geyzing, Sikkim died when the Wagon R (WB79A-3924) they were travelling in, skid off National Highway 10 at Likhuveer and plunged into the Teesta River at around 7 am on Monday. “A hydra crane was pressed into service to recover the vehicle. This stretch of the NH 10 was also shut down to allow rescue and recovery operations. At around 10 am, vehicular movement resumed with the vehicle being recovered along with the two deceased,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Raiganj: Farmer loses control, dies after tractor plunges into pond

Raiganj: Habibur Rahaman (40) the driver of a tractor, died, after he along with his tractor plunged into a pond at Kashimpur under Hemtabad Police Station of North Dinajpur on Monday. Habibur Rahaman had worked in the field throughout the night and was returning home early morning when he lost control and plunged into the pond and died.

Intoxicated youth commits suicide

BALURGHAT: A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in an inebriated state by consuming poison on Sunday night. He was identified as Majidur Rahman, a resident of Gangarampur’s Sarbamangala area. The deceased was a toto driver. He was married and had a seven-month-old son. He died while undergoing treatment at Gangarampur Superspecialty Hospital. An investigation has begun.