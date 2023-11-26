News at a Glance

Tufanganj: Home Guard’s Body Found from his Residence

COOCH BEHAR: The body of a home guard, Chittajit Kumar Singh (50), was recovered from his residence in Tufanganj’s Ward 9 near Electric Office More area. On Saturday, a foul smell began to emanate from his house prompting locals to alert the police. Police forced their way into the house to find his lifeless body lying on the bed. Police sent the body for post-mortem.

Two dead, 2 injured as police car rams into hut in Malda

Malda: Danesa Bibi (50) and Gwaluddin (70) died and Liza Parveen (10) and Mizaul (6) were injured on Saturday when a car of the village police officer lost control and rammed into a house in Shitalpur village under the Chanchal Police Station. The accused village police officer, Rafiqul Islam, is absconding. The injured have been admitted to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital. Amjad Ali, a local, complained: “He came in a private car because of a police investigation and was in a drunken state. He used to abuse his power and torture people. He needs severe punishment.”

miscreants Attempt to loot Bank in malda, fail as alarm goes off

Malda: Miscreants attempted to rob a branch of Bangiya Grameen Vikas Bank (BGVB) by cutting the window grill with a gas cutter in Durga More area under the English Bazar Police Station. A group of 8 armed miscreants broke into the branch on Saturday. When they tried to break the locker, the alarm went off and the miscreants fled. The police recovered various robbery tools from the spot and started a probe.

Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor in siliguri

Siliguri: Sujoy Barman, a youth, was arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a minor sexually on Sunday. As per the complaint lodged at the police station, a few days ago the youth had dragged the minor to his house forcefully and sexually assaulted her.