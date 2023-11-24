News at a Glance

2 dead, 4 injured in road accident

Raiganj: Maskur Alam (25 years) and Tanvir Alam (28 years), two labourers died and four others were injured when a lorry hit a pickup van on National Highway 31 from behind at Kanki of North Dinajpur district in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased were residents of Harishganj in Purnia district of Bihar. The injured were admitted in Kishanganj. According to a police official, the nine labourers were travelling from Bahadurganj to Purnia.

Young Man’s Body Found in Cooch Behar Village

COOCH BEHAR: The body of a young man was spotted in the Hardev Chedarjhar area of Cooch Behar-I block. The deceased has been identified as Mansur Ali Mia (38 years). He had gone to the Chandamari Market on his bike on Thursday evening and did not return home. Early on Friday morning, locals found Mansur’s body lying a few hundred metres from his house. Police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrived, recovered the body and sent it to MJN Medical College and Hospital in Cooch Behar for post-mortem. Investigation is on.

Alipurduar: adult Female Leopard Captured in Gopalpur Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: An adult female leopard was captured in a cage at the Gopalpur Tea Garden in Birpara, Alipurduar district. The region was witnessing leopard movements for several days with tea workers’ cattle disappearing. A few days ago, the Madarihat Range of the Forest department installed a cage in the Mohanpur area of the tea garden. The successful capture of the leopard took place on Friday morning. Upon receiving the information, the leopard was rescued and transported by the staff of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division.