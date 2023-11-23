News at a Glance

Two youths held for gangrape

Siliguri: Two youths were arrested on the allegations of gangraping a woman. The incident happened in Ord Tea Garden area of Naxalbari. The accused were identified as Niten Orao and Sumesh Sauria, residents of Belhachi area of Naxalbari. Allegedly, on Wednesday, the youths called the woman who was known to them and took her to a secluded area of the tea garden and gangraped her. She managed to run away and confided in her family members who lodged a complaint at the Naxalbari Police Station.

Lorry Accident Claims Two Lives

JALPAIGURI: On Wednesday, around 11 pm, a lorry transporting jute from Dhupguri to Maynaguri overturned near the Husludanga Toll Plaza on National Highway 31. Bishnu Bepari (27) and Niranjan Bala (53) lost their lives after being crushed under the lorry. Police sources reported that the lorry has been detained but the driver is still at large.

Wild Elephant Herd Roams Near Teesta Bridge in Jalpaiguri

JALPAIGURI: A group of wild elephants emerged from the forest and entered the vicinity near Teesta Bridge in Jalpaiguri. On Wednesday night, around 20-25 elephants ventured from Baikunthapur Forest to the Teesta River near Vivekananda Palli in Jalpaiguri. Residents of the area spotted the herd on Thursday morning. Efforts are underway to guide the herd back to their natural habitat.

One held with illegal wood

Siliguri: The foresters of Ambari forest range arrested one person with illegal salwood worth Rs 3 lakh from Fulbari More on Siliguri Jalpaiguri National Highway on Thursday. The timber was being smuggled in a truck to Bihar via Siliguri. The accused was produced in Jalpaiguri District Court on Thursday.

Brown sugar seized in malda

Malda: Acting on a tip off, police raided a house in Haruchak area of Mojampur GP under the Kaliachak Police Station and recovered 376 grams of brown sugar on Thursday. The police also arrested Alam Shaikh (45) and Mohammad Soleman (18) in connection with this case. The duo were charged under the NDPS Act and produced in the court.