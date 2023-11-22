News at a Glance

Balurghat Civic Body to begin Beautification drive soon

BALURGHAT: With the aim to enhance beautification of Balurghat city, the concerned Balurghat civic body Chairman Ashok Mitra, MCIC members and councillors visited different parts of the city on Tuesday. It is reported that Balurghat Municipality is going to start beautification of the city by planting trees and renovating fountains. The civic body has already launched several initiatives for beautification of the two sides of the road from the city’s entrance to Milan Sangh Club.

1 dead, 4 injured in road accident

Siliguri: A woman died while four were injured in a road accident on the National Highway 327 adjacent to the PWD More in Kharibari. The deceased has been identified as Latika Roy Das (27), a resident of North Dinajpur. According to sources, Latika and her husband Amresh Das were crossing the road on Tuesday when three youths on a two-wheeler, approaching Kharibari from Naxalbari, lost control and rammed into the couple. The woman died on the spot and the other four were severely injured. They are undergoing treatment at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Youth dies after falling from bike

Raiganj: A youth Jamsed Ali (25) died after he fell from his bike in an incident that occurred at Nichakhali village on Wednesday. He was a resident of Dolapara in Chopra. Police stated that he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Deer recovered from house

Siliguri: A deer was recovered from a toilet of a house in Mallabri area of Naxalbari on Wednesday. Locals spotted the deer in the field and attempted to capture it while it was drinking water in a pond. In an attempt to escape, the deer entered the toilet of a nearby house. Panighata Forest Department and Elephant Squad trapped the deer. It will be released in the forest after a routine medical check up.

Balurghat: Man commits suicide

BALURGHAT: A man committed suicide by hanging himself in his bedroom on Wednesday. The incident took place in Gangarampur’s Dahapara. The deceased was identified as Samapta Roy (35). He was suffering from depression, claimed family members.