News at a Glance

Crude Bomb found in pond

Alipurduar: A commotion ensued in Nabani village, part of Gitaldah-II village Panchayat in Dinhata-1 block, following the discovery of an abandoned crude bomb in a pond by the roadside. Local residents said that they noticed the bomb while walking along the pond on Tuesday. According to police sources, their initial assessment indicated the bomb might have been placed there some time ago, rendering it inactive after exposure to water. The police have begun probe.

Siliguri: Nepali national arrested for raping friend’s wife

Siliguri: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his friend’s wife. The accused has been identified as Keshav Karki (58), a resident of Nepal. Two days ago, Keshav Karki came to Siliguri with his friend and his wife to visit Sikkim. They were staying in a hotel in the Junction area of Siliguri. When the friend went to hire a car before going to Sikkim on Monday, Keshav allegedly raped his wife. The woman told the matter to her husband and he lodged a written complaint at Pradhannagar Police, based on which police arrested the accused and produced him at the Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

Bodies of Mother & Son Found in Maynaguri, Police begin probe

Jalpaiguri: The bodies of a mother and son, identified as Sabita Barman (65) and Parimal Barman (45), were recovered from Maynaguri on Tuesday. Parimal was employed as a home guard. Upon receiving the news, the Maynaguri police recovered Parimal’s body. Subsequent investigation led them to his residence in Ward 12 Devinagar, a mere 50 metres away, where they found the lifeless body of Sabita Barman inside the house. Superintendent of Police, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, stated: “Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. All necessary measures will be taken for a thorough investigation.”