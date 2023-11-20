News at a Glance

Mob clashes with cops over recovering stolen phones, 4 held

JALPAIGURI: On Monday afternoon, a clash erupted between the police and a mob during the recovery of stolen mobile phones in Ward No. 15 of Maynaguri Municipality. The incident began when a man visited a local mobile repair shop to sell old mobile phones. Suspecting foul play, the vigilant shop owner promptly reported the matter to the Maynaguri police station. The police, accompanied by the concerned individual, proceeded to a rented house in Ward No. 15 to retrieve the stolen mobile phones.

Unidentified body recovered

SILIGURI: An unidentified body of a man was recovered from the Babupara area of Naxalbari. On Sunday night, Naxalbari police recovered the body near a bank and sent the body for post-mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. The police are investigating the entire incident.